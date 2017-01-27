Niyi Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Fidelis Soriwei, Olalekan Adetayo and Friday Olokor The Presidency on Thursday insisted that despite the rumour doing the rounds on President Muhammadu Buhari’s state of health, the President is not ill. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who said this in an interview with […]

The post Buhari’s health: President should address Nigerians, says NLC appeared first on Punch Newspapers.