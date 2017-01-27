Buhari’s health: President should address Nigerians, says NLC

Posted January 27, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Niyi   Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Fidelis Soriwei, Olalekan Adetayo and Friday Olokor The Presidency on Thursday insisted that despite the rumour doing the rounds on President Muhammadu Buhari’s state of health, the President is not ill. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who said this in an interview with […]

The post Buhari’s health: President should address Nigerians, says NLC appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Sun Newspapers MD Femi Adesina May be Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity Reports currently circulating online state that president-elect Muhammadu Buhari may have appointed Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun newspapers,...
  2. President Buhari neither ill nor on admission in any hospital – Adesina Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari is neither ill nor admitted in any hospital in London as being...
  3. “The Soft Side of President Buhari” – Buhari’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina Writes Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in this article narrates several of his experiences with...
  4. Nigerians blast Femi Adesina on his comment about Buhari, ministers The recent comments by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr. President, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Buhari not...
  5. Buhari gets better with age – Femi Adesina President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite his age, he still remains the good old incorrigible man that Nigerians know...
  6. President Buhari Will Always Tell Nigerians The Truth – Adesina The Presidency says all attempts by PDP spokesman, Olisah Metuh and others to distract President Buhari from the job he...
  7. Buhari don’t hate Ndigbo – Femi Adesina Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Weekend, was guest on Radio Continental, 102.3 FM....
  8. Pray for Buhari, Presidency urges Nigerians The Presidency on Monday called on Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a 10-day trip...
  9. Buhari congratulates Chinese on their new year Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese community in Nigeria and worldwide on the Chinese Lunar New...
  10. President Buhari Swears in Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, National Security Adviser & More – PHOTOS President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday swore in the new Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who was appointed...

< YOHAIG home