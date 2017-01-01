Buhari’s silence on Southern Kaduna genocide worrisome – CAN

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigerian has condemned the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna describing it as ethnic and religious cleansing by “Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen”, with evil intention of wiping off non-Muslims. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless war against the Boko Haram terrorists since assumption of […]

