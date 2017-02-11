C’ River police parade 18 criminals for various offences

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar The Cross River State Police command on Friday paraded 18 notorious suspected criminals that were arrested for various offences committed between December 2016 and February 2017. The state acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said that the suspects committed heinous crimes ranging from murder, armed robbery, car snatching, rape and others. […]

