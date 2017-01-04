Calabar carnival: Ita-Giwa’s band celebrates victory

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar Revellers of Seagull Band, the winner of the 2016 edition of the Calabar Carnival on Monday took to the streets of Calabar to celebrate their victory at the highly competitive event that featured five other bands. The celebration caused gridlock along the popular Marian Road in Calabar as hundreds of revellers danced […]

