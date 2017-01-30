Calabar residents protest blackout, kick against bills

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar SOME aggrieved residents of Calabar in Cross River State on Friday vowed to stop paying electricity bills in protest against months of power outage in most parts of state capital. The protesting residents wore black apparels as they protest what they described as ‘poor’ services rendered by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company. […]

