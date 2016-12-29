Canadian sisters arrested for ‘sextortion’ apologise to Otedola

Two Indian-Canadian sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, owners of NaijaGistLive.com have issued apologies to oil business magnate Femi Otedola and his family after they were charged to court for cyber bullying, blackmail and extortion last Friday. The sisters were charged to court for producing false stories about the billionaire businessman, his wife and daughter, DJ […]

