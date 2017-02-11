CBN, commercial banks to grant loan to corps members 

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), says it will partner the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other commercial banks to provide soft loans to corps members across the country. The Sokoto State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local […]

