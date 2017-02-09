The Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, on Thursday approved the filing of cases against Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of Supreme Court and Justice Adeniyi Ademola of Federal High Court, Abuja. The tribunal’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ibraheem AL-Hassan, said this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen […]

The post CCT Chair approves arraignment of Justices Ngwuta, Ademola appeared first on Punch Newspapers.