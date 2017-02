My celebrity crush is Uche Jombo-Rodriguez. She was born in 1979 in Abiriba, Abia State. A graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar, she is an actress, screenwriter and film producer. Uche ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 and made her screen debut in the movie Visa to Hell. Since […]

The post Celebrity crush appeared first on Punch Newspapers.