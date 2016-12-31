Days after winning a record title in African women’s football, the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s female national soccer team, took to the streets to protest months of unpaid financial entitlements. But beyond the reigning champions, the development is a sad reminder of the humiliation athletes across the continent continue to suffer in the hands of sports […]

The post Champions on empty belly: Woes of Nigerian athletes shamed, dishonoured by officials appeared first on Punch Newspapers.