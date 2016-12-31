Champions on empty belly: Woes of Nigerian athletes shamed, dishonoured by officials

Posted December 31, 2016 4:26 am by Comments

Days after winning a record title in African women’s football, the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s female national soccer team, took to the streets to protest months of unpaid financial entitlements. But beyond the reigning champions, the development is a sad reminder of the humiliation athletes across the continent continue to suffer in the hands of sports […]

The post Champions on empty belly: Woes of Nigerian athletes shamed, dishonoured by officials appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Eight Nigerian athletes fail drug test Pius Ayinor Eight Nigerian athletes have tested positive to banned drugs. The affected athletes whose names were released in Abuja...
  2. Champions League will be ’empty’ without United – Mourinho Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, has claimed that the UEFA Champions League will be “empty” without the Red Devils. United...
  3. How club officials, agents, refs defraud Nigerian footballers Investigations  by  ’TANA AIYEJINA have exposed how corruption has eaten deep into various levels of Nigerian football, leaving the footballers...
  4. 61 athletes meet standards for Rio Olympics Allwell Okpi At least 61 athletes have met the International Association of Athletics Federations’ entry standards for the 2016 Rio...
  5. Athletes don’t need much preparations to excel : Dalung Sports, minister, Solomon Dalung has said that athletes don’t need too much preparation to excel in competitions. Following the sterling...
  6. Nigerian athletes suffer unfulfilled promises by govts., Dangote, Elumelu, others Athletes who were promised goodies by different people lament the non-fulfilment of the promises. The post Nigerian athletes suffer unfulfilled...
  7. FG denies asking Nigerian Athletes to buy their tickets to Rio 2016 Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has released a statement denying claims that they asked the Nigerian Athletic contingent to Rio...
  8. Rio 2016: Nigerian athletes beg for fund on social media Less than 13 days to the world’s foremost sports competition, the 2016 Olympics Games holding in Rio, Brazil, Nigerian athletes...
  9. Nigerian Athletes to get massive reward for Olympic feats Any Nigerian gold medallist from the next Olympics could earn as much as N10m if the Federal Government approves the...
  10. Stop Saying God Shamed The Doctors, Leave It To The Devil Alone- Nigerian Twitter User Lol but most people who are sick and got healed are guilty of this. They forget the doctors encouraging them...

< YOHAIG home