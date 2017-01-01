Change will manifest in 2017, says Buhari

Olalekan Adetayo President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians to keep faith with him, promising that their current pains are temporary. He also expressed optimism that the change Nigerians yearn for would manifest more and would be sustained in different sectors this year. Buhari stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians. He said, […]

The post Change will manifest in 2017, says Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

