Chapecoense have won their first game since most of their team were killed in a plane crash on Nov. 29. Seventy-one people, including 19 players and staff, were killed as the Brazilian team travelled to Colombia for the final match of the Copa Sudamericana. The club have since signed 22 new players and appointed a […]

