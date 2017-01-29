China Exim bank approves N408bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail project

Rasheed Bisiriyu About a week after the Federal Government announced the release of N72bn as its counterpart fund for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line, the Export-Import Bank of China has approved $ 1.275bn (about N408bn) loan for the project on behalf of the Chinese government. While Nigeria is to bear 15 per […]

