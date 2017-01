A new case of human H7N9 avian flu, has been reported in Zhuzhou City in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said on Saturday. According to the provincial Disease Control and Prevention Centre, the patient, a 35-year-old male, is in serious condition. He was confirmed to have had close contact with poultry before being hospitalised. […]

