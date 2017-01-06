Chinese laud restriction on ‘ridiculous’ spending on foreign players
Chinese football fans on Friday cheered a government move to curb the huge sums being lavished on foreign players after a string of record-breaking deals, even though details of the clampdown remained hazy. A state sports spokesman on Thursday vowed action to put the brakes on “irrational investment” after Chinese teams reportedly made Oscar and […]
