Christmas: ‘Pray for national rebirth, economic recovery’

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday urged Christians to use Christmas period to pray for national rebirth and recovery from the current economic recession. Ugwuanyi made the plea in his Christmas message made available to newsmen in Enugu. In the message, the governor said that special and fervent prayers were needed to tackle […]

