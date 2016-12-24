Christmas: Six arrested for robbing bank customer, undergraduates

Posted December 24, 2016 3:26 pm by Comments

CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA, OWERRI The operatives of Imo State Police Command on Friday arrested Ugochukwu Nnaji and Chibueze Mgboji, for allegedly robbing a customer of the Fidelity Bank located in Ikenegbu Street, Owerri in Imo State. The command’s Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the suspects who were operating with a […]

The post Christmas: Six arrested for robbing bank customer, undergraduates appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Undergraduates rape, rob job seeker, take nude photos Samson Folarin The police in Lagos have arrested two undergraduates for allegedly raping a job-seeker, identified only as Nike, and...
  2. Man arrested for N11m bank fraud in Enugu blames poverty A 56-year-old man, one Felix Onyebuchi, who is in police net in Enugu for allegedly using fraudulent means to withdraw...
  3. Armed Robbers Kill Bank Customer, Colleague In Lagos A bank customer who had gone to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money was shot by a six-man robbery gang...
  4. Zenith Bank most customer-focused bank – KPMG ZENITH Bank Plc has been rated Nigeria’s most customer-focused bank by KPMG. In the 2016 edition of the annual banking...
  5. Police arrest man for allegedly robbing 81-year old woman The Police in Lagos said they had arrested a member of a two-man robbery gang, which allegedly robbed a 81-year...
  6. Police arraign apprentice for robbing Chinese woman Opeyemi Soyoye The leader of a robbery gang, Oyekunle Femi, and his accomplices, Ebenezer Aina and Ediae Mavellows, have been...
  7. FESTAC bank robbery suspect arrested with 86 bullets Olaleye Aluko and Tunde Ajaja The police in Lagos have arrested a suspect, Akiri-Kemepamini Wisdom, who allegedly participated in the...
  8. Have a great Christmas in spite of the recession Nimi Akinkugbe Christmas time is very important, but do we need to put ourselves under so much pressure to overspend?...
  9. Police arraign man for snatching N1.5m from bank customer Police in Osun State has arraigned a 30-year-old man, Mr Adedoyin Tadese before an Osogbo magistrate court for snatching N1.5...
  10. Gunmen kill policeman two months to retirement Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri   An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Celestine Onwumere, has been shot dead by gunmen, who attacked the...

< YOHAIG home