Church collapse: Weeks faces panel, seeks architect’s release

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Principal witness in the December 10, 2016 church tragedy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Apostle Akan Weeks on Tuesday appeared before the Commission of Inquiry to testify on the collapsed church building. Appearing along with him was his counsel, Mr. Ini Ekpo, who pleaded for extension of time to enable his client […]

