Church tragedy: Welder, architect get bail

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo The welder, Mr. Idorenyin Udoh, and the architect, Mr. Anietie Augustine, who took part in the construction of the collapsed Reigners’ Bible Church building in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, were on Wednesday granted bail. The Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into the tragedy, Justice Umoekoyo Essang (retd.), who had earlier stated […]

