Citizens criticise planned construction of $530m world’s tallest statue

Posted December 24, 2016 3:26 pm by Comments

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday laid the foundation stone for what is set to be the world’s tallest statue, as its projected multi-million-dollar cost sparked criticism and an online petition against the project. The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a 17th-century Hindu ruler who fought the Muslim Mughal dynasty and carved out his own kingdom, […]

