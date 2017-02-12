The Managing Director of Gpat Resources Limited, Mrs. Maudlyn Tomilawo, 28, discusses her Information Technology sales and service business in this interview with ANNA OKON Briefly talk about yourself and what you do. I am an accountant and the Managing Director of Gpat Resources Limited. We are into sales, service and solution of Information Technology […]

The post Clients need technology despite recession – Tomilawo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.