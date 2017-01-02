Collapsed A’Ibom church: Counsel blames founder, seeks welder’s release

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo INIBEHE Effiong, counsel for a welder, Mr. Idorenyin Udo, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Murtala Mani, to unconditionally release his client, who has been held for more than 18 days in police custody. Udo is the managing director of White Steel Integrated Services, which provided roofing services […]

