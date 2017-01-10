Collapsed church: I only received verbal approval, says Weeks

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo The founder of Reigners’ Bible Church, Apostle Akan Weeks, on Monday, before the Commission of Inquiry into Reigners’ Bible Church collapse in Akwa Ibom State, said he got verbal approval in principle from Uyo City Capital Development Authority to erect the church structure. Weeks, who said this when cross-examined by the counsel […]

