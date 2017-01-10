Bukola Adebayo The Chairperson, Niola Cancer Care Foundation, Mrs. Eniola Salu, has identified colon cancer as the fourth common cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Salu, who spoke during a visit to the cancer care ward at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, by the foundation, attributed the deaths to poor awareness of […]

The post ‘Colon cancer, a leading cause of death in Nigeria’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.