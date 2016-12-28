Complete registration now or lose your admission, Unilorin warns students

Posted December 28, 2016 3:26 pm by Comments

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Ilorin, Prof. Sidikat Ijaiya, has advised the newly admitted students of the institution to complete their registrations within the time stipulated in the university’s calendar. Ijaiya gave the advice on Wednesday at the orientation programme organised for the students, saying, “the registration for the first batch of students has […]

The post Complete registration now or lose your admission, Unilorin warns students appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 65,000 candidates jostle for 7,800 admission slots in Unilorin The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, has said revealed that over 65,000 candidates have applied for...
  2. Fake admission: UNILORIN expels 108 fresh students The University of Ilorin says no fewer than 108 fresh students of the institution were expelled for gaining admission through...
  3. Admission, registration, fully digital – FEDPOLY Ilaro rector Folashade Adebayo The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, Mr. Olusegun Aluko has said that admission and registration procedures in...
  4. UNILORIN awards scholarship to 246 students The Senate of the University of Ilorin has awarded scholarships to 246 students during the 2014/2015 academic session. According to...
  5. DELSU identifies 226 cultists, warns fresh students Nosa Akenzua AUTHORITIES of the Delta State University, Abraka, say it has identified 226 suspected members of cult groups in...
  6. Unilorin: Less Than 11,000 To Gain Admission Out Of 103,238 Applicants During the first chapter of the University of Ilorin 32nd convocation ceremonies – the Press briefing – the Vice-Chancellor, Prof....
  7. SIM registration: Minister warns operators of sanctions Everest Amaefule, Abuja The Federal Government has warned mobile telecommunication providers to treat Nigerians with decency and play by the...
  8. Unilorin VC laments inability to admit more students The Vice Chancellor of university of Ilorin,Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali has lamented over the inability of the institution to admit more...
  9. UTME 2016: UNILORIN, Nassarawa State University, Covenant University top students’ first choice University of Ilorin, Kwara State, UNILORIN, has emerged the 2016 university of first choice among student-applicants, followed by sixteen (16)...
  10. JAMB set to release LASU admission list The ?Lagos State University on Monday said its admissions merit list for the 2016/2017 academic session will be released in...

< YOHAIG home