Complete registration now or lose your admission, Unilorin warns students

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Ilorin, Prof. Sidikat Ijaiya, has advised the newly admitted students of the institution to complete their registrations within the time stipulated in the university’s calendar. Ijaiya gave the advice on Wednesday at the orientation programme organised for the students, saying, “the registration for the first batch of students has […]

