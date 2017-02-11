Condom manufacturing firm buys up baby food company

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, manufacturers of Durex condoms, agreed to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. for $ 16.6bn, taking the U.K. consumer-products maker into the baby-formula market and providing a catalyst for growth as its sales momentum slows. Bloomberg reports that the $ 90-a-share takeover will add to earnings within a year and lead to 200 million […]

