Confusion hits NUGA, competition faces cancellation

Posted April 24, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Festus Abu and John Charles with agency reports

The Nigeria University Games Association began under a cloud of controversy   on Saturday   with the organisers, athletes and  technical official complaining about the standard of the facilities provided by  hosts Federal University of  Agriculture, Makurdi.

The accreditation and accommodation  of teams  for the Games was said be a shambles while the process of determining the eligibility of  athletes for the competition was marred by confusion, forcing the organisers  to  call off the  match between UAM and the Kaduna State University.

 The match was aimed at declaring the Games open, but the clash was    shifted to  Sunday due to the  myriad of problems facing the competition. With  the hosts battling to fix the  persisting problems, the organisers decided to postpone the match until today.

However, the  body  decided to suspend the competition  over it called “technical hitches”.

NUGA Secretary-General, Bola Orodele, who announced the suspension on Sunday in Makurdi, said the action became necessary because “both athletes and contingent officials have not been accredited as required by the guidelines of the Games”.

“The temporary suspension will enable both the officials of NUGA and the host university to sort  the technical hitches out,” Orodele was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria as saying.

NUGA  President  Prof. Stephen Hanafyelto  blamed the confusion on the ICT Unit of the association, which “defied my instructions over accreditation”.

He alleged that the ICT Unit refused to heed to his instructions on the procedure for accreditation, preferring to deal with the Secretary-General.

“If the problems are not resolved before Monday, we will  have no option  but  to cancel the Games,” Hanafyelto was quoted by NAN as saying.

But one of our correspondents learnt that the temporary suspension might  snowballed into the cancellation of the Games if the hosts fail to  complete the  facilities in the four centres earmarked for the competition.

UAM Vice-Chancellor  Prof. Emmanuel Kucha said the university should not be punished “for the sins of others”.

He said, “The problem is between the Secretary-General and the President of NUGA, and not the host institution; we have done all they asked us to do. We provided facilities and venues.

“How can they take such an arbitrary decision after we have spent so much money? Do they know where we got the money from?

“As far as UAM is concerned, we are ready. We have done our part. We should not be victims of any disagreement between two NUGA officials.”

The Information Officer of the university  Dzekar Fanafa, who admitted there were problems with the hosting of the competition,  said the Games would not be cancelled.

“Forget all the rumours milling around that the game has been suspended, there is no reason for suspension,” he told one of our correspondents on Sunday.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NUGA boasts of athletes’ superb performance at World University Games Bola Orodele, the Secretary, Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA), on Tuesday expressed optimism that athletes selected to represent the country...
  2. Lack of facilities threatens 2015 NUGA games With less than three months to the 25th edition of Nigerian University Games (NUGA) scheduled to hold in November at...
  3. NUGA Games: UAM to meet KASU in football opening match The Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM), hosts of the 2th Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games will take on...
  4. NUGA not satisfied with facilities at UAM – President Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto, President, Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA), says the body is not satisfied with facilities at the Federal...
  5. 25 Universities arrive for the 2017 NUGA games No fewer than 25 universities have so far arrived at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM) for the 25th...
  6. NUGA 2015: UAM still battling to complete facilities University of Agriculture, Makurdi Barely three months into the conduct of the 25th edition of Nigerian University Games (NUGA) scheduled...
  7. Athletes arrive Markurdi for NUGA Games Athletes and officials slated to participate in the 2017 Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games are expected to arrive Makurdi...
  8. NUGA Games suspended over technical hitches “The temporary suspension will enable both the officials of NUGA and the host university to sort out the technical hitches.”...
  9. NUGA: UAM spends N500 million on facilities Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Markurdi said on Friday that his institution spent N500 million in upgrading facilities for...
  10. 18 universities to participate in NUGA preliminaries – Official The Federal University Dutse in Jigawa, says it would host the Zone ‘A’ Preliminaries for the 2017 Nigeria University Games...

< YOHAIG home