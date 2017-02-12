Constant power supply in Senegal was mind-blowing –Yomi Fash-Lanso

In this interview with BUKOLA BAKARE, Nollywood actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso, relives fond memories of his trip to Dakar, Senegal When did you visit Dakar, Senegal, and why did you travel there? I travelled to Dakar, Senegal, in 2015. We went there to inaugurate the Oodua Progressive Union, Dakar Chapter. It is a social platform for […]

