Controversy trails #BBNaija Marvis’ royalty claim

A Facebook user, Dorathy Osaronu, is contesting the claim by Marvis Nkpornwi that she is from a royal family.

This is coming barely two weeks after Marvis came out as the fourth runner up from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Dorathy is claiming to be the the real princess of Eleme kingdom, suggesting that the 26-year-old former housemate is decieving the world.

Osaronu shared a document baring the logo of the Rivers State Government recognising one Dr. JD Osaronu who she claimes is her father as the ruler of the Eleme kingdom.

She has also made several post trying to mock the #BBNaija housemate about the issues.

However,many comentators are questioning her claims too.

See he posts below.



