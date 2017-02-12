South Korean prosecutors said Sunday they would question the Samsung heir again as part of a probe into a corruption and influence-peddling scandal that caused President Park Geun-Hye to be impeached. Lee Jae-Yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman and the son of the Samsung group boss Lee Kun-Hee, has been quizzed several times over his alleged […]

The post Corruption: Samsung heir to be quizzed again appeared first on Punch Newspapers.