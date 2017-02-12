Corruption: Samsung heir to be quizzed again

Posted February 12, 2017 8:26 am by Comments

South Korean prosecutors said Sunday they would question the Samsung heir again as part of a probe into a  corruption and influence-peddling scandal that caused President Park Geun-Hye to be impeached. Lee Jae-Yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman and the son of the Samsung group boss Lee Kun-Hee, has been quizzed several times over his alleged […]

The post Corruption: Samsung heir to be quizzed again appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. South Korea Prosecutors Seek Arrest Of Samsung Heir South Korean prosecutors on Monday asked for the heir to giant conglomerate Samsung to be arrested for bribery in connection...
  2. Samsung heir apologises over S. Korea MERS outbreak The heir to South Korean business giant Samsung on Tuesday publicly bowed his head in apology for one of its...
  3. China Not Included In Samsung Note 7 Global Recall Samsung says the galaxy note 7 smartphones sold in China, are not included in the global recall resulting from a...
  4. Samsung says Q4 profits up 50% despite Note7 recall Samsung Electronics’ profits leaped in the fourth quarter, it said Tuesday, despite the humiliating Galaxy Note 7 recall that hammered...
  5. Samsung takes digital classroom programme to Cross Rivers state Samsung Electronics West Africa has commissioned the Samsung Smart School Project for teachers and students in Calabar. The initiative, which...
  6. Samsung to digitalise 104 unity schools in Nigeria Using technology to transform Nigerian educational system has received a new boost as Samsung Electronics West Africa in partnership wit...
  7. Samsung showcases innovations Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a range of innovative electronics products that would transform lives. The company made the announcement in...
  8. Smile Partners Samsung to Launch VOLTE in Nigeria Smile Communications Nigeria Limited has partnered with Samsung Electronics West Africa, to launch the first LTE compliant smartphone in Nigeria....
  9. Learn Africa signs MoU with Samsung Learn Africa Plc has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited to achieve a collaboration of...
  10. Heir to British throne Charles is ‘boring’: Canadians Canadians believe that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne which reigns over the country, is “boring,” according to...

< YOHAIG home