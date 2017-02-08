Court orders Ozekhome to forfeit N75m to EFCC

Ramon Oladimeji The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday, ordered a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, to temporarily forfeit the N75m in his Guaranty Trust Bank account to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Ozekhome is the counsel for the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, whose accounts had again been […]

