Court remands lawyer in prison for issuing dud cheque

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo A magistrate court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, remanded a lawyer, Mr. Daniel Ndata, in prison for alleged issuance of a dishonoured (dud) cheque of N1.6m. Ndata was accused of issuing the dud cheque to a financial institution, Pay Mega Bank Ltd. The presiding magistrate, Mr. Usukama Akpabio, while delivering […]

