Court remands man for killing 22-yr-old over affairs with daughter

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A High Court sitting in Calabar on Friday for the second time remanded one Godwin Elewana at the Afokang Prisons for allegedly killing a 22-year-old, Douglas Ojugbo, whom he suspected was having an affair with his daughter, Mercy. Elewana, who resides within the precinct of the Cross River Basin Development Authority in […]

The post Court remands man for killing 22-yr-old over affairs with daughter appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

