Court remands sanitation offenders in Abia

Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia THE Sanitation Court sitting in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State has remanded some offenders in last Saturday’s clean-up exercise in Afara prisons, Umuahia, for failing to pay their fines. The Presiding Magistrate in charge of the sanitation court, Mr. Chinedu Irokanulo, said 10 defaulters were arrested, adding that two […]

