Court strikes out application seeking to quash judgment on Saro Wiwa, others

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has stuck out an application which had sought to quash the judgment of tribunal and eventual execution of environmental rights activist Ken Saro Wiwa in Nov. 1995. Justice Lima Abdullahi struck out the application filed by Ken Saro Wiwa Associates in Port Harcourt on Friday. He said the […]

