Former Nigerian striker, Yakubu Ayegbeni, is set to undergo a fitness test at Coventry City as the League One outfit seeks escape relegation. The Nigerian is no stranger to English Leagues having played top flight football with Portsmouth, Everton, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, scoring 96 goals in nine years. Coventry are hoping Ayegbeni can get […]

