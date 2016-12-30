CP takes ‘change campaign’ to parks, warns against bribery

Posted December 30, 2016

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, has formally started the ‘Change Begins with Me’ campaign initiative of the Federal Government in state. Ogunjemilusi charged officers and men of the state police command to be forthright in their duties and embrace change. The state CP, who also took the […]

