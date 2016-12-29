Customs agents oppose vehicle importation ban
Anna Okon More than 500,000 Nigerians may lose their jobs at Seme border if the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders comes into full effect. The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents disclosed this during a media briefing in Seme on Wednesday. The customs agents added that the government risked losing monthly revenue […]
The post Customs agents oppose vehicle importation ban appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?