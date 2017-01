The Nigeria Customs Service has generated N898bn as revenue in 2016, including VAT. The NCS spokesman, Mr. Joseph Attah, on Monday said that the figure was however less than the N904bn collected in 2015. He attributed the shortfall to the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange and removal of the 41 items. According to him, the […]

