Gibson Achonu, Owerri Determined to stamp out smuggling of contraband goods into the country, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone ‘C’, says it has seized 17 prohibited items and 21 underpayments recovered with a total sum of N194,656, 855 in January, 2017. The Public Relations Officer of the unit, Assistant Superintendent of Customs […]

The post Customs impound 17 contraband goods worth N194m appeared first on Punch Newspapers.