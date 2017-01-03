Customs redeploys senior officers

The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, has approved the redeployment of eight Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers to strengthen the service’s operations in 2017. The Deputy Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah,  in a statement on Tuesday said the redeployment was with immediate effect. He added that the changes were aimed at […]

