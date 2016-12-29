Customs seize N250m smuggled cannabis from Ghana

Posted December 29, 2016 3:26 am by Comments

Anna Okon Forty-three jumbo bags of cannabis worth N250m smuggled into the country from Ghana have been seized along Agbara/Badagry road by the Nigeria Customs Service. The Western Marine Command of the NCS disclosed this in a statement. It quoted the Controller of the command, Yusuf Umar, as saying that the seizure was made possible […]

