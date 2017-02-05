Dad chose to remain blind and serve God — Prophet Obadare’s son

Pastor Paul Obadare is a son to the late founder of the World Soul Winning Evangelistic Ministry, Prophet Timothy Obadare. He talks about his father’s life and ministry with GBENGA ADENIJI Please introduce yourself. I am the first child of Apostle Timothy Oluwole Obadare whom God gave the vision of the Christ Apostolic Church World […]

