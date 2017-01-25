Dalung fires federation secretaries

The Ministry of Sports on  Tuesday named new secretaries for national federations, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, the  Special Assistant on Media to the minister  Solomon Dalung,  in a statement, quoted  her boss  as saying the development was “necessary to ensure professionalism and national spread”. Long-serving secretaries were fired and moved to […]

The post Dalung fires federation secretaries appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

