Dangote Tomato to resume production next month

January 3, 2017

The Dangote Tomato Processing Factory in Kadawa, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State,  will resume production in February, the Managing Director of the company, Alh. Abdulkadir Kaita, said on Tuesday. The company, which began production in February 2016, had to suspend operation due to lack of enough raw materials. Kaita added that preparation for […]

