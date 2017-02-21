Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to declare Senator Andy Uba’s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday.

Details later…

The post Defection: Sack Uba in 24hrs, Senate PDP caucus tells Saraki appeared first on Punch Newspapers.