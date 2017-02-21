Defection: Sack Uba in 24hrs, Senate PDP caucus tells Saraki

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to declare Senator Andy Uba’s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday.

Details later…

  1. Francis February 21st, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    uba is trying to play a real politics,for the next coming election in anambra,but he sould bear it in mind that here in eastern part of the nation.APC has a bad record,so for us here APC is like devilish party due to the hardship they brought to the nation in general.a

