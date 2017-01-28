Despite controversy, Big Brother Naija gains momentum
When Multichoice Nigeria, organisers’ of the popular reality television show, Big Brother, announced that the Nigerian version of the show was coming back on air after a ten-year hiatus, Nigerians went crazy and began to count down to the beginning of the show. However, their ecstatic feeling quickly faded and was replaced with anger and […]
The post Despite controversy, Big Brother Naija gains momentum appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?