For those who may be eyeing the delectable BBN Housemate, Gifty, they may have her husband to contend with! It turned out that Gifty is a married woman, having tied the knot with her sweetheart on April 6, 2014. She has since been married to David Sorochukwu Akumah. See one of their wedding mementos and […]

