Dogara averts revolt, equips lawmakers’ offices
JOHN AMEH The management of the National Assembly on Friday started distributing office equipment to the offices of the 360 members of the House of Representatives following reports that the lawmakers were planning a protest against their alleged neglect by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara. SUNDAY PUNCH learnt that Dogara has been under pressure from lawmakers […]
