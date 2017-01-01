Dogara collected $600,000 from Ibori, Jibrin alleges

John Ameh Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has accused the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, of collecting $ 600,000 from James Ibori. Jibrin, a former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, claimed on Saturday that Ibori donated the money to Dogara’s campaign from prison in 2015 to support his bid to become the speaker. The […]

